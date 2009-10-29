Tinsley Mortimer Reality Show Pumped Up with Fake Drama

Tinsley Mortimer, recognized as a one of the most famous faces in the New York social scene, will turn reality TV star soon enough. However, we question how real her new show will actually be.

Like most of our favorite “reality” TV shows, Tinsley‘s will be pushed by producers to enhance the oh-so-natural drama, and will feature the most handsome guys who just so happen to walk into where Tinsley and her TV crew is filming.

The show will feature among many other on the social scene, Hannah Bronfmann, the 22-year-old daughter of Edgar Bronfman Jr., Warner Music Group’s chairman.

With upcoming reality shows from Vera Wang and Teen Vogue, our DVR is getting pretty full, but will you be tuning in for Tinsley?