Potential Tinder Dates Can Now See Your Entire Instagram Feed, Folks

If you believe that a quick glance at someone’s Instagram profile can tell you everything you need to know about a potential date, you’re going to love—or hate—Tinder’s new feature.

The popular dating app just released a free update that integrates Instagram into the platform, among other less game-changing improvements, including adding your Facebook interests to your profile and highlighting similarities between you and a potential match.

To reiterate: This means you can now check out a potential match’s Instagram activity without leaving the Tinder app. By clicking the Instagram option on someone’s Tinder profile you’ll be able to check out their 34 latest pictures. To see more, just tap to see the full profile, including comments.

It’s no wonder the dating app decided to introduce the new feature–any Tinder user knows that including your Instagram handle in your online dating profile is pretty much the norm now. Add to that the fact that social media stalking is the ultimate way to screen a first date, and we’re kind of surprised it took Tinder this long.

Not so into the idea of potential dates cruising your Instagram? You can always make your public feed private, since the new feature doesn’t apply to locked accounts.