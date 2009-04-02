Object Of Desire

Tina Kalivas desert with embroidery dress, $357.64, at colette.fr

Reason #1

From March 30 to May 2, The Selby is taking over Colette in Paris with “The Selby is in your Place exhibition,” but the wares are available online as well.

Reason #2

This Indian-inspired embroidered dress from Tina Kalivas’ collection is one of the many eclectic and beautiful items for sale selected from the homes of Todd Selby’s subjects.

Reason #3

Rarely do you get a chance to shop the items from the homes you’ve been admiring on The Selby for months. Other items include a framed Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young concert poster from Swaim and Christina Hutson and elaborate feather headdresses by designer/musician Chase Cohl.