Tina Fey & Steve Carrell’s ‘Date Night’ Calls to Mind Memorable Movie Dates of the Past

We can hardly wait for Tina Fey and Steve Carell’s sure-to-be-hilarious antics in Date Night, which opens in theaters this weekend. As a bored, married couple living in the suburbs of New Jersey, Phil and Claire Foster head into New York City for one of their typical “date nights.” Events turn quickly when a simple case of mistaken identity leads Phil and Claire on the caper of their lives.

While not all dates can be quite as action packed, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite movie couples and their memorable courting moments.

THE NOTEBOOK



As Noah and Allie, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had hot chemisty both on and off the set. In this particular scene, Noah takes Allie out on a first date and inspires her to try new things, like dancing in the street. It’s just the beginning of one of the most memorable love stories put on film.



WHEN HARRY MET SALLY



Over lunch at Katz’s Deli, Harry (Billy Crystal) refuses to believe that men can’t tell when a woman is faking an orgasm. Sally (Meg Ryan) proves him wrong, while neighboring lunch tables watch on and scramble to change their orders to “have what she’s having.” It’s cringe-inducing, but fun– like so many first dates.



SIXTEEN CANDLES





While some might not call the iconic final scene of Sixteen Candles a proper date per se, Sam Baker (Molly Ringwald) and Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling) share a memorable birthday kiss that makes us swoon every time– and every dorky girl believe she has a shot with the coolest guy in school.



ANNIE HALL





In one of his most romantic movies of all time, Woody Allen plays Alvy Singer, a highly neurotic comedian who prefers to diffuse any first date awkwardness by giving Annie (Diane Keaton) the first kiss at an unexpected moment. Allen knows how to make anything quirky.



BEFORE SUNRISE



In Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, American Jesse (Ethan Hawke), and Parisian Celine (Julie Delpy) meet on a train and decide to disembark in order to spend one romantic night roaming around Vienna together. While lingering in a cafe, they begin to express their feelings for one another– not a bad set up for an amazing date.

