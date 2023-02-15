Tina Fey & Amy Poelher Tickets to the Restless Leg Tour Are Selling Out—How to See Their 1st Live Comedy Tour For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting to see two of Saturday Night Live’s funniest alums in person, now’s your chance. Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets to the Restless Leg Tour are on sale, and we know where to buy them even after they sell out.

Fey and Poelher announced their first live comedy tour, titled Tina Fey & Amy Poelher: Restless Leg Tour, in February 2023. The tour runs for three months across four cities: Washington D.C., Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Hi everybody from New York City. I’m Tina Fey,” Fey said in a video on her and Poelher’s tour Instagram account @tinaamytour. Poelher added, “And from Los Angeles. I’m Amy Poelher. And Tina and I have big news we want to share with you. We are headed out on tour. Join us for the Restless Leg Tour. Coming to your city soon. We’re starting April 28 in D.C. and then we head to Chicago and Boston and Atlantic City.” Fey continued, “That’s right. You can see us live and in person. Amy and Tina’s Restless Leg Tour. It’s going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow dancing between us. We don’t know yet! But it’s going to be awesome.” Poelher concluded, “We cannot wait to see you. I cannot wait to see you in person, buddy. Let’s do it! Let’s do this thing.”

“It’s happening! Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce their first live tour together starting April 28 in DC, followed by Chicago May 20, Boston June 9 and Atlantic City June 10,” Fey and Poelher captioned the post.

Fey and Poelher starred together on the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Fey was a cast member and head writer for Saturday Night Live from 1997 to 2006, while Poelher was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2001 to 2008. Fey and Poelher also starred together in movies like 2004’s Mean Girls, 2008’s Baby Mama and 2015’s Sisters. They also hosted the Golden Globe Awards together from 2013 to 2015, and 2021.

So where can fans get Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets to the Restless Leg Tour? Read on for how to buy Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets to the Restless Leg Tour even after it sells out.

How to buy Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets to the Restless Leg Tour

Where can fans buy Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets to the Restless Leg Tour? Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets to the Restless Leg Tour went on sale in February 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets so you don’t miss the Restless Leg Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Tina Fey Amy Poelher“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Restless Leg Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Tina Fey Amy Poelher“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Restless Leg Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Tina Fey Amy Poelher “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Restless Leg Tour!

What are Tina Fey and Amy Poelher’s Restless Leg Tour dates?

What are Tina Fey and Amy Poelher’s Restless Leg Tour? The Tina Fey & Amy Poelher: Restless Leg Tour runs for four dates from April 2023 to June 2023. See Tina Fey and Amy Poelher’s full Restless Leg Tour dates below.

April 28, 2023 – Washington D.C. @ Dar Constitution Hall

May 20, 2023 – Chicago Illinois @ The Chicago Theatre

June 9, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 10, 2023 @ Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

In an interview with Today before the Golden Globes in 2021, Poelher opened about her and Fey’s decades-long friendship. “I think it’s rare and wonderful to meet somebody who’s your friend who also works the same way that you do. Because we kind of trained at the same places and work the same way it’s so easy,” she said. She continued, “We share a very similar vocabulary – especially when you’re about to go do the Golden Globes or about to do live television for the first time or you’re trying something new it feels really good to have somebody who knows your timing [and] your rhythm.”

Fey and Poelher also looked back at their friendship in a 2015 interview with Glamour. “We don’t see each other very often,” Fey said at the time. Poelher added, “That’s right. It’s like a good marriage. My mom always says it’s very important to have people in your life who knew you when. The older you get, the more you treasure that idea of someone knowing your family and where you came from, and being around during these times and these times.” Poelher also joked that neither she nor Fey have sisters and they’ve instead “rented them.” “We found sisters,” Fey corrected Poelher.

Tina Fey and Amy Poelher tickets to the Restless Leg Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

For more about Tina Fey, read her 2011 memoir, Bossypants. The new York Times bestseller takes readers through Fey’s life and career before she made a name for herself as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock or the anchor of Saturday Night Lie’s “Weekend Anchor.” Consisting of laugh-out-loud autobiographical essays, Bossypants—which the Sunday Telegraph described as “a masterpiece”—sees Fey tell readers intimate stories from her childhood and adult life, from the time she was chased through a local airport by her middle-school gym teacher to the dream that she would one day become a fanous comedian.

“From her youthful days as a vicious nerd to her tour of duty on Saturday Night Live; from her passionately halfhearted pursuit of physical beauty to her life as a mother eating things off the floor; from her one-sided college romance to her nearly fatal honeymoon—from the beginning of this paragraph to this final sentence,” the publisher’s description reads. “Tina Fey reveals all, and proves what we’ve always suspected: you’re no one until someone calls you bossy.”

