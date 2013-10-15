Rejoice: Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Will Host The 2014 Golden Globes

All you have to do is utter the names Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in one sentence and we immediately start laughing. And that’s precisely what we’ll be be doing when these first ladies of comedy co-host the “71st Annual Golden Globe Awards” for the second consecutive year.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has also locked them down for 2015, according to their Twitter account, so we can officially sleep better at night knowing the Golden Globes will be funny and smart for at least two more years.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to return as hosts of the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards, and the 72nd in 2015. #Television #actors — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) October 15, 2013

If you saw this year’s Emmy Awards hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, chances are you thought the highlight of the ceremony was either Merritt Weaver‘s incredibly succinct speech (“I gotta go, bye.”), or when Fey and Poehler urged Harris to drop his pants and “twerk it.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” alums scored great ratings and reviews when they co-hosted last year’s Globes, and we think a year later their comedic chops will only be sharper. For what it’s worth, they could just play “Baby Mama” for the duration of the award show and we’d be perfectly content.

What do you think about Tina Fey and Amy Poehler getting the hosting gig again — and next year too?