Name: Timoxa
Agency: Supreme
Hometown: Bryansk, Russia
New York City Neighborhood: West Village
Most Incredible Model Moment: The most incredible moment is just when I became a model. After that, incredible things are happening every day.
Favorite Model or Designer Icon: John Galliano
Favorite Designer, Photographer, or Stylist You’ve Worked With: I can’t choose just one person. They are all unique and it’s always an adventure to work with them!
Describe your uniform: It depends on my mood but most of the time it’s vintage leather jackets, leggings or leather pants and a lot of black…