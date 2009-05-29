Name: Timoxa

Agency: Supreme

Hometown: Bryansk, Russia

New York City Neighborhood: West Village

Most Incredible Model Moment: The most incredible moment is just when I became a model. After that, incredible things are happening every day.

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: John Galliano

Favorite Designer, Photographer, or Stylist You’ve Worked With: I can’t choose just one person. They are all unique and it’s always an adventure to work with them!

Describe your uniform: It depends on my mood but most of the time it’s vintage leather jackets, leggings or leather pants and a lot of black…