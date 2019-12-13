Timothée Chalamet Carried a Keychain Like a Purse on the Red Carpet, and I Am Deceased

Scroll To See More Images

Like many of you, ever since bawling my eyes out (and unsuccessfully attempting to be a chill movie-goer) at Call Me By Your Name, I’ve been a Timothée Chalamet stan. The actor’s performances are always absolutely top-notch, and he’s also proven that he knows his way around a closet. At the Paris premiere of Little Women, Timothée Chalamet’s outfit was impeccable. Chalamet has worn many outfits since stepping into the public eye, but his latest red carpet look might top them all.

Wearing a fuchsia Stella McCartney suit, Timothée Chalamet stole my heart. He posed for the cameras looking like a colorful snack-and-a-half. You know how people tell you to make sure you have some color on your plate? How nutritious foods aren’t necessarily a mound of brown and white? Well, consider Timothée Chalamet the healthiest thing on the plate right now. Not too many people can pull-off a fuchsia suit with ease, but Chalamet (my little sweet TimCham!!!) is one of them. He’s the hottest piece of purple asparagus I’ve ever seen, and I’ll have a large order, please.

Not only did Timmy Tim come to bless us all with a colorful suit, he also brought an accessory. While many carry purses or clutches around on the red carpet to add to their looks, Timothée Chalamet did something a little different: He carried around a little Eiffel Tower keychain. This is just as good—if not somehow better?—than Lizzo’s tiny bag she brought to the red carpet. I can only hope that Chalamet bought this keychain at the airport when he arrived in Paris, and decided to give a nod to the city by bringing it on the red carpet. Who needs to carry all their shit around in a bag? From now on, I’m bringing a keychain with me everywhere I go. Congrats on starting this new trend, Timmy.