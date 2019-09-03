Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Looked Like Absolute! Royalty! at ‘The King’ Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

I’d like to preface this little piece with the promise that I love my parents very much. They raised me, took care of me and continue to answer my frantic calls when something in adulthood seems unfair. That being said, Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp at The King premiere can adopt the hell out of me—and not only me, but all of the world. Chalamet and Depp are now everyone’s stylish mom and dad, and there’s nothing anyone should do to fight it. It was clearly always meant to be—with Chalamet’s incredible acting chops (and cheekbones) and Depp’s family line. These royal-looking actors have surpassed the category of just “hot” and moved directly into the realm of “It’s honestly unfair how beautiful you are, but please adopt me.” In other words, mom and dad both looked really incredible on The King red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

First, let’s talk about our king and father, Timothee Chalamet. He had the audacity to come out onto the red carpet in a chic AF monochrome suit in blindingly-metallic silver. I think seeing Chalamet in this effortlessly stunning ensemble has actually killed me. I’m deceased. I am a ghost watching over Timothee Chalamet, his acting career and his sartorially unmatched outfits. I can’t even talk about those rolled cuffs. Simply perfection.

And then, we have mom. Lily-Rose Depp stepped onto the red carpet looking like a damn queen ready to seize her throne. I’d gladly do anything this woman told me to do—for the good of the kingdom or not. Someone please get her crown, because Depp is clearly about to rule us all in this gorgeous pink gown.

Luckily for all of us, we can have more Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp content when The King lands in theaters October 11. Until then, I suspect we all will be staring at these photos for hours on end. (No? Just me? OK.)