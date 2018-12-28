Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp’s Paris PDA Photos Prove They’ll Be 2019’s It-Couple

Are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp’s Paris date photos proof they’ll be 2019’s It-couple? Maybe so. The 23-year-old actor and 19-year-old model were photographed in the City of Lights on Sunday, where they were seen showing off some major PDA in super-stylish outfits.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in October with a kiss in New York City, spent their holiday in Paris, where they were seen walking arm-in-arm while enjoying the French city’s sights. For the date, the Call Me By Your Name star wore a color-blocked jacket, black jeans and white sneakers. His model girlfriend went for a less-colorful look with a black puffer coat, faded blue jeans and black sneakers.

Chalamet and Depp—the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradise—first met on the The King, Netflix’s upcoming drama also starring Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson. Chalamet will star as King Henry V, while Depp will play Catherine of Valois. The film will be an adaptation of several of William Shakespeare’s history plays.

It’s unknown when Chalamet and Depp started dating, but fans have linked them together since October. Fans point to pictures of the two hanging out in New York City. In one picture, Depp can be seen putting her arm around the Oscar-nominated actor at New York’s Mud Coffee cafe, while other photos show them soaking in the sun in Central Park.

This isn’t the first time Chalamet has been linked to a celebrity’s daughter. As a teen, while he was attending La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the Beautiful Boy star dated Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. Depp has been previously linked to model Ash Stymest. Looks like Timmy definitely has a type.