Timothée Chalamet Says He Was ‘Embarrassed’ Over Those Lily-Rose Depp Make Out Photos

Full-on cringe. Timothée Chalamet felt “embarrassed” over those Lily-Rose Depp kissing photos. As fans remember, the Call Me by Your Name star and the model went viral in September 2019 when they were photographed kissing on the deck of a yacht in Italy. The photos showed Depp in between Chalamet’s legs as they French kissed aboard a boat.

As hot as the pictures were, Chalamet wasn’t too happy that his PDA went viral. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he said in GQ‘s November cover story. And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt? Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

News broke that Chalamet and Depp, who starred in 2019’s The King together, were dating in October 2018. Though they kept their relationship private, the two were photographed several times showing PDA in New York City after their Italy make out. In an interview with Vogue in April 2020, Chalamet confirmed that he and Depp had broken up, telling the magazine that he’s “currently single.” He told Vogue at the time that he moved from New York to London, which fans believe was the reason for his split. “I’ve got friends here, which is nice,” he said. “But I’m here for this [play] — to be terrified at The Old Vic.”

Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradise, previously dated model Ash Stymest. Chalamet, for his part, was linked to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, in 2013. A month after he confirmed his breakup fro Depp, Chalamet was photographed kissing actress Eiza Gonzalez while on vacation in Mexico.

In an interview with W magazine in January 2018, Chalamet opened up about why he’s scared to date. “Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said.