Timothée Chalamet Is Hooking Up With Eiza González & Their Poolside Kiss Was Steamy

Club Chalamet wants to know: Are Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González dating? A kiss photo between the two is circulating around the internet, which is making us wonder if Timmy is off the market. On Tuesday, June 23, TMZ published photos of the Oscar nominee and the Mexican actress kissing by a pool in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together.

The photos (which can be viewed here) show the Call Me By Your Name actor in a red shirt and a pair of long athletic shorts, which he took off to reveal a pair of blue boxers. Eiza, for her part, wore a cream-colored bikini as she laid out in the sun as Timmy gave her a kiss and serenaded her with a guitar.

While it’s unclear if the two are dating or simply hooking up, the photos come two months after news broke that the Little Women actor broke up with model Lily-Rose Depp after almost a year of dating. The couple first confirmed their relationship in October 2018 when they were seen kissing in New York City.

“They were pretty playful and flirty with each other,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the two looked like “a new young couple in love.” Lily-Rose and Timmy were last photographed on a boat in Italy together in September 2019. Eiza, for her part, has dated stars like Jeremy Renner, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Duhamel.

In a 2018 interview with W magazine, the Lady Bird actor got candid about why he thinks of “date as a “scary word.” “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time.

As for Eiza, the 30-year-old actress talked to Hola in 2019 about what she learned in her 20s. “Definitely, you become a different person from the first five years of your 20s to the second five years of that decade,” she said at the time. “As a woman, those ten years really change you. I feel in peace, I’m in a much more emotional and spiritual place, I’m more focused on spending more time with my family, making myself happy, loving myself more, being more self-aware, and spoiling myself more.”