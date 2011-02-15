Timo Weiland After Party: Party Snaps

After Timo Weiland‘s Sunday morning presentation of their F/W 2011 collection at Lincoln Center, the TW boys hosted a soiree later that evening at the Soho Grand Hotel for a well-deserved celebration. The private event was held at the Hotel’s Club Room and attracted a variety of guests from bloggers to musicians to TV actors. Notables included Gossip Girl‘s Connor Paolo, Cobra Starship’s Gabe Saporta, and DJ Mike Nouveau. Of course both Timo Weiland and design partner Alan Eckstein were in attendance as well.

Guests were also invited to try on some of the clothes from the latest collection and pose in front of a backdrop to get their photo professionally taken. While I was really eager to get in on this, the queue outside of the booth was a deal breaker for me. Nevertheless, I still managed to have a good time hanging out with fellow bloggers Lacee Swan, The Dandy Project’s Izzy Tuason and Carrie Weidner from Thoughts On Style.

To see all the action behind the velvet ropes, take a peak at the snaps above and let us know who had the best look in the comments section below!

All photos taken by fashion blogger Jared Allred of CRIMES OF FASHION.

