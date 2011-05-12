The Times Refers to YSL Auction As Brutal, An Orgy, Violent

After having watched the YSL documentary, LAmour Fou, narrated and technically starring the designer’s long time partner in life and business, Pierre Berg, I can see how selling the remnants of one’s life with their love would be an arduous, heartbreaking venture, but The New York Times, Berg and the French press are getting really into it with the adjectives (Ed: bolding, our own).

First: “The French press called the three-day orgy of one-upmanship ‘the sale of the century.’ It netted an astounding $484 million.”

Then: “Mr. Berg declined to disclose what percentage he received. In the end, Mr. Berg said of the auction: ‘It was very violent. An armchair for 80, 90 million. Very violent. It was an exorcism.'”

The Times finishes: “The movie captures the brutality of the sale, from the cataloging and crating of the objects in the couples sumptuous Rue de Babylone apartment to the pounding of the auctioneers hammer.”

I mean, I’m sure there were a lot of emotions involved, but a sale generating $484 million in sales is hardly a genocide.

Also, though I left this film saddened by the heartbreaking love story of Misters Berg and Saint Laurent, apparently some thought the art was the driving force of the decades long union. The 80-year old explains, Today, Yves Saint Laurent and I, because of this film, because of the auction, and just in general, we are known for having been a gay couple who collected art. Its not true,” continuing, It is sexuality and not art that has been our driving force.

LAmour Fou comes out in NYC tomorrow. It’s a beautiful, albeit not entirely violent, film.