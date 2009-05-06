Time’s Most Influential People of 2009

Apparently being a celebrity means you get no rest from the red carpet! The stars were back out last night to celebrate Time Magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People issue, at an event in New York’s Lincoln Center.

Among the 100 diverse influencers who made it out for the party were; Stella McCartney, who brought Met Gala dates Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson out again to support her (in her designs of course), First Lady Michelle Obama, showing off those super toned arms in a long black Alaia dress while she chatted the gals from the View (also honored as one of the most influential people), John Legend, MIA – in Preen and Alexander Wang, funny man Judd Apatow, Lauren Bush (and David Lauren), and the founders of Twitter.

Of course, no party honoring the most influential people in the world would be complete without Oprah Winfrey. The queen of all media held court with the First Lady and even posed with MIA.

For a complete list of Time’s 100 Most Influential people of 2009, including Zac Efron and Ted Kennedy (told you it was diverse) visit time.com.