A Complete Timeline Of Lindsay Lohan’s Suspicious “Exhaustion” Incident

The Internet was ablaze on Friday afternoon with reports of Lindsay Lohan, hard at work on the set of what is supposed to be her 1000th comeback Liz & Dick, being carted off to the hospital due to undisclosed circumstances. Obviously, since Friday, there have been multiple statements from every camp involved — and our gut feeling tells us that something is being covered up. In honor of La Lohan’s latest foray into crazy town, we’ve compiled a complete timeline of the events below, so you can get yourself caught up:

At 1:36 PM EST on Friday, ABC7 tweeted, “ABC7 has learned Lindsay Lohan was taken to hospital after being found unconscious at Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey.”

By 2:55 PM, the Twitterverse had already exploded. The always astute folks at TMZ got to the bottom of the situation — well, as far as they could go! Apparently, Lindsay was not taken to the hospital, but instead, paramedics went to check on Lindsay and were unable to wake her up.

An hour later, she was allegedly back on set.

A little bit later, Dina Lohan weighed in: “Lindsay’s okay. She worked until 6:15am and wrapped, then went home to sleep. She’s working so hard and just wants it to be perfect,” she said. Riiiight.

Note to self.. After working 85hours in 4days, and being up all night shooting, be very aware that you might pass out from exhaustion & 7 paramedics MIGHT show up @ your door … Hopefully theyre cute. Otherwise it would be a real let down. XL @mrsalperez -back on set." This @mrsalperez character is the film's costume designer, who also tweeted that the long hours of the Lifetime movie set were really wearing him thin. Well, frankly, we find it a bit disconcerting that after a legitimate health scare, Lindsay handled it by making a joke about sexy paramedics.

Now let’s discuss Saturday. While people recently treated for exhaustion tend to stay at home, catch up on Real Housewives, and eat chinese food, Lindsay headed to the Chateau Marmont — otherwise known as the famed L.A. hotspot where the majority of her bad behavior occurred from 2006 to 2009. She was hobnobbing with other celebrities like Ashley Benson and the forever relevant Haylie Duff , and apparently didn’t leave until after 1 AM.

There's been no word since then, but it's safe to say that, as with everything Lohan related, we haven't heard the end of this.

Candidly, I had every intention of making this an op-ed, begging Lindsay to calm down and remind her that this really may be her last chance. But I give up. As one of my favorite actresses and celebrity personalities of all time, I’m finally feeling fed up with her.