Timeless Arched Mirrors That Are Equal Parts Vintage & Contemporary

Mirrors are one of the most transformative home decor pieces you can invest in—especially a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that not only gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed (and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie, of course), but these large mirrors can also give your space a multitude of elevated optical illusions. From reflecting light from your windows to illuminate dimly-lit spaces, to subtly opening up a room by bouncing light around the space (and therefore making it look bigger in the process), oversized mirrors are definitely a worthy home upgrade that you won’t regret spending your hard-earned coin on.

Whether you’re keen on minimalism or tend to opt for eclectic statement pieces, there’s a huge variety of styles to choose from. From rustic wood framed varieties to vintage-inspired gilded models with ornamental accents, there’s a leaning mirror to suit any interior design style and any budget. Ready to give your place an instant revamp with just one chic piece? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite full-sized arched mirrors that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Kate and Laurel Damara Moroccan Style Hand Painted Arch Mirror

This chic wood framed mirror features a subtle arched top to add a geometric touch to any bedroom, living room, or entryway. The shabby chic style mirror is painted with a slightly distressed, worn-in look.

2. Amazon Brand – Stone & Beam Modern Round Arc Iron Hanging Wall Mirror

This arched, hanging wall mirror is designed with a dark bronze metallic finish and also features a handy shelf to display cameras, perfumes, and other knick-knacks.

3. PexFix Full Length Mirror Modern Arch-Crowned Floor Mirror

This gold-toned full-length mirror features a thin and subtle frame along with explosion-proof glass to prevent shatters and damage. It also is designed with a U-shaped backing allowing for multiple display options and uses.