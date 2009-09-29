Time Inc. Magazines Unit Likely to Be Sold

Giants seem to be falling right and left. Conde Nast is teetering more than ever, and we told you about Macy’s possible bankruptcy. Now it looks as if Time Warner Inc. is the latest company to take a hit.

Reports are that Time Inc. may be selling its magazine unit and purchase holdings in its core entertainment category. This would mean that they sell their print holdings, spin off their cable division and AOL, and continue just as Warner Brothers, HBO, and Turner Networks.

Any acquisitions for the company would solely be within those businesses. Time Warner declined to comment on the matter, but we just may find ourselves reading the business section, after style section that is.

Just a few of the Time Inc. publications that could be affected include Time, InStyle, Real Simple, People, Fortune, and Wallpaper.