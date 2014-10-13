Kendall and Kylie, Nash Grier, Mo’ne Davis Among Time’s 25 Most Influential Teens

No matter how accomplished you are in your field, here’s something that’ll knock you down a few pegs: There are teenagers out there doing better than you. Twenty five of them to be exact, according to Time magazine’s new list of the 25 Most Influential Teens.

While we were busy (barely) doing our math homework as teenagers, the young folks on this list are commanding millions of Vine followers, parlaying their skills into successful businesses, dominating science, publicly fighting for their beliefs, holding their own alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names, and—as of last week—winning the Nobel Peace Price.

Not surprisingly, First Daughters Sasha and Malia Obama made the cut—13 and 16 years old, respectively—for their ability to drum up public interest. Also on the list: 13-year-old pitcher and Sports Illustrated cover star Mo’ne Davis; 16-year-old Vine superstar Nash Grier (who currently has over 9 million followers on the social media video site); 14-year-old “Mad Men” actress Kiernan Shipka; transgender teen Jazz Jennings; 15-year-old aspiring master chef Flynn McGarry; Kendall and Kylie Jenner (hey, they are influencing people); and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, 17.

To narrow down who made the list—which is arranged from youngest to oldest—Time reports that it analyzed social-media followings, cultural accolades, business acumen and more.

Head over to Time now to see all 25 teens (but try not to feel too bad about yourself when you do)