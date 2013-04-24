Christina Aguilera And Lena Dunham Among Best-Dressed Stars At Time 100 Gala

Last night in New York City, 100 of the world’s most influential figures as chosen by Time magazine gathered at the Time 100 Gala cocktail party. Seeing as it wasn’t a fashion event per se—guests included everyone from politicians and news reporters to TV stars and singers—we weren’t sure if the evening’s red carpet would deliver especially high-octane looks, but we were certainly proven wrong.

Between Christina Aguilera showing off her newly toned figure in a slinky black Victoria Beckham dress (yes, we’re actually giving the former “Voice” mentor and fashion disaster props) and “Girls” star Lena Dunham rocking a modern Saint Laurent look from the label’s spring 2013 collection, we weren’t disappointed. Of course, fashion-forward couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel showed up in custom Tom Ford creations to remind everyone that married life really can make people more attractive.

