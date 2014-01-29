Why Timberland Boots Are This Season’s Coolest Trend

In inclement weather, there’s nothing better than a boot that’s both comfortable and stylish, and it seems the fashion and entertainment world are favoring the rugged Timberland this winter.

MORE: 60 Stylish Ways To Wear a Basic Pair of Blue Jeans



Founded by Nathan Swartz in 1973, Timberland quickly became known for its durable footwear, and was instantly the go-to shoe for construction workers, lumberjacks, and other men whose jobs were at the mercy of Mother Nature.

This influence then filtered down to streetwear in the late-’80s and ’90s thanks to hip hop culture, which appropriated Timbs and showed the world a stylish side of the functional boots.

MORE: So Long, Sneaker Wedges: Meet the New Big Shoe Trend

In case you haven’t heard, the ’90s are back in a big way, so it’s not terribly shocking that some very stylish stars have latched onto classic Timbs this winter, and have once again placed them in the style spotlight.

It-model Cara Delevingne took in a New York Knicks game in Timberlands with fellow catwalker Jourdan Dunn, who Dunn snapped herself in the boots on Instagram in between takes at a photo shoot.

Kanye West has long loved the rugged footwear brand, showing his appreciation for them in his latest looks for A.P.C., while Beyoncé recently took to Instagram, posting a pic of husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy’s matching Timberlands, alongside her own platform-inspired versions.

Even little Flynn Bloom—Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom‘s three-year-old son—sported some Timbs while riding on his dad’s shoulders through the streets of New York.

Though the style of Timberlands is inherently rugged, it is possible to still look polished in the workboot, as evidenced by the aforementioned celebrities and fashion lovers who pair them with chic but casual staples like oversized coats, knit beanies, and destructed denim.

Take a look at the gallery above to see how celebrities style their Timberlands, and let us know: Are you a fan?