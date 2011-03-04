Tim Walker’s Haunted House & Haute Couture In Vogue Italia

Normally spring editorials are filled with bright colors, sun-kissed skin and scantily-clad models on beaches or in exotic locales, but leave it to Tim Walker to take us on a dark, haunting trip into the supernatural. The March issue of Vogue Italia features “Dreaming of Another World,” and red-headed model Guinevere van Seenus levitates around a Victorian mansion in couture looks by Chanel, Givenchy, Valentino and Atelier Versace. Walker always elevates his fashion editorials to the level of true artclick through for our favorite shots from his latest beautiful nightmare.