Tim Gunn’s Advice To Aspiring Street Style Stars: ‘Don’t Be A Mannequin’

If there’s anyone in fashion who can be considered an authority on all things style, it’s “Project Runway” star, fashion consultant, and general bon vivant Tim Gunn. It’s no small feat that he’s made a career out of encouraging rising designers to “make it work,” as well as helping ordinary people figure out what looks good and what doesn’t.

We had the pleasure of chatting with Gunn today—who’s currently serving as the official celebrity design ambassador for Nespresso—about a particularly divisive topic in fashion right now: Street style. When it comes to the phenomenon, Gunn says that originality is key, as opposed to simply following a formula.

“[Street style] is about making it your own, as opposed to being a mannequin for some look you saw on the street,” Gunn told us. “It’s really about how you personalize it. I would say that about any item of apparel or any accessory, for that matter.”

Naturally, our next question for the style expert was how to deftly make a trend our own.

“I think it’s according to each individual,” he said. “Street style is not formulaic. I see it as very much having to do with what that individual’s own lifestyle is like, what items in their wardrobe are they pairing this with, what are they accompanying it with.”

“It has to do with the whole head-to-toe look; how do they do their hair? How do they wear their makeup? What shoes are they going to wear with this?” Gunn said, adding: “It’s the head-to-toe look; you want it all to be of a piece. You don’t want one thing to stand out and shout at you, unless that, in fact, is the intention.”

So, what’s your street style approach? Tell us in the comments below! And be sure to check back next week for more fashion wisdom from Tim Gunn!

MORE STREET STYLE ON STYLECASTER:

50 Street Style Stars You Need To Know Now

Street Style: The Heavy-Hitters at New York Fashion Week

Snowy Street Style at Jason Wu

How To Look Chic In Overalls (Yes, It’s Possible)