Tim Gunn Stands Up For Plus-Size Fashion

Style guru Tim Gunn is one of the rare breeds in the fashion industry who is siding with plus-size fashion for a change. The Project Runway judge is taking a stance about his disappointment with the plus-size fashion industry and their failure to create equally well-made clothes for larger sizes.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Tim Gunn said: “Have you seen most of the plus-size sections out there? It’s horrifying.Whoever’s designing for plus-size doesn’t get it. The entire garment needs to be reconceived. You can’t just take a size 8 and make it larger.”

As the former head of design at Parson’s school of design and a well respected figure in the fashion industry, his valid point is definitely a valued one.

Tim Gunnalso expressed his efforts in making a change in the system, saying that while he’s been in talks with designers, he’s found that only a “half-dozen make an effort.”

Sadly, he claims that “most say, ‘I don’t want a woman who’s a size 10 or 11 wearing my clothes.’ Well, shame on you! It’s not realistic. We need to address real women with real needs. At Parsons, we had fit models that ranged in size from 2 to 10. We’ve got to reconceive clothes for all sizes.”

We’re just glad someone in the fashion world is brave enough to stand up against the ultra-skinny standards of the industry for once!

Who else is Team Tim?