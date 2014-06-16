Tim Gunn Pushes For Plus-Size Season of ‘Project Runway’

Tim Gunn is a man with a mission: The style expert and host of “Project Runway” is pushing for a plus-size version of the hit fashion design reality competition.

While Gunn was discussing reality TV during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable, he stated his hopes for the series. “I would like to do a season of Project Runway where every model is larger than a size 12,” Gunn said to guests such as “The Voice” host Carson Daly, “Pawn Stars” producer Brent Montgomery, and “The Real World” co-creator Jonathan Murray.

“Project Runway ” has been airing since 2004, so it’s certainly time for a plus-size season. With the average weight of women across America standing at a size 12 to 14, a series showcasing real-world designs may have a more relatable audience than the current show which works around sample sizes and super-svelte models.

Gunn is well-known for speaking his mind about the fashion industry’s reluctance to embrace the plus-size world. In 2013, he told the Huffington Post, “When I’m working in the real world with real women and we’re shopping, we find that fashion seems to end when you get any larger than a size 12. How ridiculous is that?” He continued, “Go to Lord & Taylor on Fifth Avenue, I think it’s the eighth floor, and it’s just a department called ‘Woman.’ It’s rather devastating. You’ve never seen such hideous clothes in your entire life. I mean, it’s simply appalling. Thank God there are no windows on that floor, because if I were a size 18, I’d throw myself right out the window [after seeing those clothes]. It’s insulting what these designers do to these women.”

With plus-size models getting signed by top-tier agencies, making waves with sexy photo shoots (like this topless Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue-inspired snap), and more full-figured shopping sites popping up every day, there’s clearly an audience for the potential show.

