Heidi Klum Gave Tim Gunn the Ice Bucket Challenge At The Project Runway Fashion Show

It might be boiling hot in New York right now, but the Project Runway fashion show at New York Fashion Week just got a major cool down in the form of an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge—right on the runway at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center.

Supermodel host Heidi Klum did the honors (wearing a nice lace mini, we might add), soaking Tim Gunn with a bucket of freezing cold ice water immediately following the show. (Don’t worry, the runway was protected with a big plastic tarp.)

Gunn was a great sport about it, even though he was wearing a very fetching pinstriped suit. When Klum asked if he was ready, his response was a resounding “No!”

The audience, of course, went wild, and the entire spectacle was well documented on Instagram: