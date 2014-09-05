StyleCaster
Heidi Klum Gave Tim Gunn the Ice Bucket Challenge At The Project Runway Fashion Show

Photo: Getty Images

It might be boiling hot in New York right now, but the Project Runway fashion show at New York Fashion Week just got a major cool down in the form of an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge—right on the runway at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center.

Supermodel host Heidi Klum did the honors (wearing a nice lace mini, we might add), soaking Tim Gunn with a bucket of freezing cold ice water immediately following the show. (Don’t worry, the runway was protected with a big plastic tarp.)

Gunn was a great sport about it, even though he was wearing a very fetching pinstriped suit. When Klum asked if he was ready, his response was a resounding “No!”

The audience, of course, went wild, and the entire spectacle was well documented on Instagram:

