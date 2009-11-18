Tim Burton: Movie Director Gets a Tribute, Olsen Twins Attend

What do you get when you put Anna Wintour, Helena Bonham Carter, the Olsens, and Danny DeVito into one room? Well, pretty much a freak show…–or, you might get a tribute to notoriously wacky filmmaker Tim Burton, which happened to be the case last night at the MoMA’s second annual Film Benefit gala. Fashionistas, socialites, and actors all flocked to the museum last night to celebrate the 27-year-long (and counting) career of the director who has made a name for himself with films like Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Mars Attacks!, and of course the upcoming remake of Alice in Wonderland which we are eagerly waiting to see.

The event last night kicks off a special exhibit to begin at the MoMA on November 22 which will showcase hundreds of examples of Burton’s barely or never-before-seen works including sketches, storyboards, costumes, and paintings.

Check out the photos from last night below:

The man of the night, Tim Burton, is all smiles.

The cast of characters on stilts that were on hand to entertain guests at the film benefit: Ali Schmitz, Sally Stitches, Anya Sapozhnikova, and Matthew Stuart.

Tim Burton favorite, Johnny Depp, showed up to support the director.

Not one to miss out on any cultural event, Anna Wintour showed her face last night–and her style.

This is quite possibly the first time we’ve seen Danny DeVito in about, maybe 10 years? Has she shrunk or have we just grown up…?

Helena Bonham Carter in her goth glory.



Just had to throw in one last picture of Mary-Kate, because she took the Tim Burton theme literally!