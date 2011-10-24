Tim Burton Designing Balloon For Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition in most American homes since 1924. I can remember eagerly shooting out of bed at the crack of dawn as a little boy and watching it with my family. Now, it takes a crane, three Advil and a bottle of Perrier for me to leave my bed before noon on Thanksgiving day, but when I do catch a glimpse of the storied parade, I become a happy (albeit hungover) child again.

This year, the parade’s taking a turn for the dark: freaky filmmaker Tim Burton is creating a float that will join the likes of Snoopy and Garfield as it soars down Broadway. Unlike the usual happy animated fare, Burton’s take on Thanksgiving will be a tad bit quirkier. His creation, called “B. Boy” is a “stitched together balloon boy” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always had a fascination with balloons,” Burton said, and I can only imagine his weird tone while doing so.

Apparently, B. Boy was “stitched together from rejects of old party balloons” from children’s parties in a hospital. Like, what? Honestly, I don’t even know what to say. B. Boy wasn’t allowed to participate in activities with the other balloons because he was ugly, and he hoped one day he would fly — now he’s finally getting the chance. I’m not sure whether or not this will terrify or excite little kids, but this is certainly different than the Thanksgiving parades I remember.