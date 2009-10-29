Tim Burton: Alice in Wonderland Crazy New Trailer Released

As if we could be even more excited about Tim Burton‘s new rendition of Alice in Wonderland! The film, which will come out in theaters next March 2010, released a new trailer this week that gives us an even deeper look into the wonderful world of Alice. Johnny Depp is totally creepy as the Mad Hatter; when is he not creepy in any role? Our minds are boggled as to how the crew got Helena Bonham Carter to look crazier than she’s ever looked before.

We’re only just a little nervous that this could become a borderline horror flick; fantasorror? No…that didn’t work. Anyways, we’ll be counting down the days ’til the film comes out in theaters. Take a look at the preview below: