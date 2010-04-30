Tilda Swinton Talks Metamorphoses In V Magazine Issue 65

Tilda Swinton in V magazine Issue 65. Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, courtesy of V magazine

If chiseled cheekbones were an art then actress Tilda Swinton has got them in spades. The striking actress appears in the latest V magazine, Issue 65, showcasing dual facets of the Michael Clayton star, both androgynous and more surprising, flagrantly feminine.

Shot by photographers Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, the editorial spread has Swinton chatting change. Im always very interested in transformation,” she told writer Anthony Kaufman.

The 49-year old ruminates on her upcoming film I Am Love, where Swinton portrays a Russian-born wife to an Italian textile tycoon, and explores all the drama that goes with it namely, wealth, luxury, sex and monogamy.

Im intrigued with the way people feel circumscribed by society,

or circumscribe themselves into one identity that they cant

morph out of, Swinton explains.

Catch the full editorial when V65 hits newstands May 11.