Tilda Swinton To Star in New Chanel Campaign

Though she’s appeared in campaigns for luxury Scottish knitwear brand Pringle of Scotland, actress Tilda Swinton has bagged a new fashion gig for a label that’s recognized around the world—even by those who may not closely follow fashion.

According to WWD, Karl Lagerfeld has cast the Oscar-winning actress—known for her left-of-center, slightly androgynous aesthetic—in Chanel’s upcoming advertising campaign for the Paris-Edinburgh collection, the couture pre-fall line which, you may recall, was shown in a stately castle in Scotland last December.

This isn’t the first time that Lagerfeld has worked with Swinton, as he first photographed the actress around the time of the 1992 movie “Orlando” (in which she played a castle-dwelling nobleman who became a woman), and again for his “The Little Black Jacket” book and exhibition, set to debut in Milan in April.

In terms of Lagerfeld’s choice to cast the 52-year-old actress, her nationality certainly lines up with theme the collection—she comes from a Scottish family—but the actress is also “a modern woman, a timeless icon of elegance,” the designer said.

The ads are scheduled to run in magazines starting in June.