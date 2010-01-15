Tilda Swinton: Pringle of Scotland Campaign by Ryan McGinley + 10 Iconic McGinley Images

Tilda Swinton is Pringle of Scotland’s current muse for Spring/Summer 2010, and for the luxury fashion label, it’s a match made in heaven — and it looks as if the feeling is mutual. Swinton recently commented to Vogue.com:

“Pringle for me is completely eternal. It makes me think of my grandmother’s twinsets, which I have known since I was a child. Being a part of a modern Pringle now is really rocking for me.”

The campaign was shot by photographer Ryan McGinley who is an American photographer living in New York City. His unique style of documenting his friends and real-life situations is known within the fashion community. Take a look at some of his most iconic images below:

Sam (Ground Zero), 2001



Dakota (Hair), 2004





Wade Wave, 2004



Eric, 2004



Morrissey 3, 2004



Morrissey 29, 2004





Cyclone, 2008



Hanna’s Hideout, 2008



Kids, We Don’t Need No Education Purple, 2009



Chris (Terrace), 2009



Together, Swinton and McGinley collaborated on the concept and let it take a visually “natural” turn. In a series of short films, the actress is seen running through caves, forests, and stone windows, while dressed in Pringle apparel.

Photographed amidst organic landscapes, Swinton helped to define the face of Pringle’s looks on the runway for the season but she couldn’t have done it without her co-pilot Ryan McGinley. As the actress described it, the two were dubbed “artistic soulmates.”

Together, the famous actress and photographer captured not only the natural beauty of Scottish landmarks, but also the beautiful pieces from Pringle’s new collection inspired by mother nature.

