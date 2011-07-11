Tilda Swinton Looks Insane [Literally] in W, by Tim Walker

Tilda Swinton is the kind of actress who can go from shady corporate VP to regal Milanese wife to a model in rugged chic Pringle of Scotland ads and, apparently, post-Apocolyptic alien in Gaga glasses. I believe that’s called range.

The Scottish actress was shot by Tim Walker for the new issue of W and she looks completely crazy, which just makes her that much cooler. Who else will go bald for a fashion editorial? In YSL, Rick Owens, Stella McCartney, [a thick hair repair treatment?] and more Swinton creates an assortment of sort of sci-fi characters with a taste for high fashion.

The actress told the mag of her Oscar win, “It was a very long show, but it did move me up from the children’s table, professionally, in Hollywood.” She’s a little off the grid and it makes her entirely awesome.