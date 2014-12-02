Tilda Swinton Was Named ‘GQ’ Woman of the Year

Now here’s an end-of-year award that we can get behind: Included in GQ’s annual “Men of the Year” issue which this year featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Dave Chappelle, and Ansel Elgort, Tilda Swinton has picked up the honor of “Woman of the Year.”

Why this year? GQ points to her three major movie roles in 2014 including “Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Snowpiercer”, and “Only Lovers Left Alive”.

Zach Baron, who wrote the profile, got to spend a few days with Swinton in the Scottish Highlands, which sounds pretty darn incredible to us, and he seems utterly enamored with actress following the experience.

Describing her, Baron says, “She smells like wildflowers and wood smoke…Her profile is the kind of thing you need to work up to looking at directly.”

As for her otherworldly appearance, Baron says: “Dying light is particularly amazing on her face. She looks like a painting. She actually said that to me herself, earlier: “I don’t really look like people in films; I look like people in paintings.”

Yes, Swinton may have had a banner year career wise this year, but let’s face it, she has always been operating a few notches above everyone else.