Tilda Swinton Continues To Be Awesome In Upcoming Fashion Film

Adding to her already impressive slew of fashion forward projects, WWD is reporting that actress Tilda Swinton is to star in a film by photographer and artist Katerina Jebb entitled The Impossible Wardrobe. If you happen to be in Paris, be sure to check it out during the contemporary arts festival, Festival d’Automne á Paris, running September 29 through October 1.

You’ll be able to scope the androngynous dream clad in a white lab coat and white heels moving about the Musée Galliera’s stark archives examining historical pieces by the likes of Vionnet. While she holds each item, images of previous possessors and wearers of the garments will be projected onto Tilda. Now this is an exhibit we can get into!

Photo by Katerina Jebb via WWD