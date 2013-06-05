First Look: Tilda Swinton’s Chanel Campaign Shot By Karl Lagerfeld

After February’s news that Tilda Swinton would be the star of Chanel’s next ad campaign, we’ve been eagerly waiting to see the androgynous actress slip into the French brand’s designs and strike a pose for artistic director Karl Lagerfeld’s lens. And now, the images have been released!

Decked out in the label’s Scotland-inspired pre-fall 2013 collection, Swinton poses against the backdrop of classic medieval murals hanging in Paris-Edimbourg. Known for her flare for the dramatic and her unflinching, piercing stare, Swinton (who is of Scottish heritage herself) lends a cool air to the images, which run the gamut from head-on shots of Tilda eyeballing the camera to intriguing images of her running away from some off-set predator.

Tilda’s in intriguing character, so anything she does is usually noteworthy. She looks stunning in this new campaign, and when it comes to her modeling more in the future, we’re absolutely Team Tilda!

See the rest of the photos below, and head over to chanel.com to see some cool behind-the-scenes shots of Karl and Tilda in action.

