These Aesthetically-Pleasing, Wavy Mirrors Are Popping Up All Over TikTok—Here’s Where to Get One

TikTok isn’t just known for shedding light on the hottest beauty products—the platform is also a stellar tool for discovering unique decor pieces. Anything from mushroom lamps to checkered rugs have had a moment, and you can bet new and exciting trends will continue to pop up as time goes on. But right now, the focus is on these brightly colored, wavy mirrors that are blowing up on the app, and trust, they are nothing if not aesthetically pleasing.

I’ve been served my fair share of videos on the wavy mirror trend, and after some research on the topic, here’s what I’ve found. Many of the popular versions (you may have been the target of one of these in an ad while scrolling) will cost you upwards of thousands of dollars, and while I’m sure they are worth every penny if you’ve got them to spare, I doubt many are realistically dropping that kind of dough on one.

Alas, many people still crave owning a wavy mirror of their own, so much so that they’ve even succumbed to DIY-ing their own. Drop the power tools, though—there are plenty of smaller, affordable versions available at accessible retailers that will fill the void.

You’ll find various “wavy” mirror options down below that won’t make a huge dent in your savings account. Just make sure you add one to your cart before everyone else discovers these under-the-radar options.

