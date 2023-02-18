These Cleaning Products Are Going TikTok-Viral Thanks to a Professional Cleaner With Millions of Followers

Scroll To See More Images

With less than a month until spring arrives, you may be looking to get a head start on your spring cleaning. And let’s be honest, it’s never too early to get your place neat and tidy. Not sure where to start? That’s where fellow users on the internet and social media can help. Vanesa Amaro, known as the “Queen of Cleaning” has garnered over 5.5M followers on TikTok by teaching her followers all about tips and tricks for keeping their spaces clean and tidy.

If you’re reading this, then it’s probably safe to say that you’re looking for some cleaning products to simplify your life. Luckily, we’ve scoured Amaro’s TikTok page for her best cleaning recommendations that will set you up for success (and not take up a ton of your time). Best of all, they are all available on Amazon, so you can get them delivered straight to your doorstep within a matter of days.

One of Amaro’s most recent TikTok videos highlights this wall mounted toilet brush and stand from Amazon. Not only does it keep your toilet brush tucked away, but also leaves room for easy mopping and vacuuming—that means no more unnecessary lifting in order to clean the floor. For the people that want to make the process as easy as possible, this is the perfect tool to get the job done.

HSXJJ Wall Mounted Toilet Brush Cleaner

Another bathroom product you can’t go wrong with according to Amaro is toilet cleaner. There’s nothing worse than looking in the toilet bowl and seeing discoloration and stains. The Clorox Toilet Bowl Liquid Disinfecting Cleaner works to remove mildew and mold while leaving your bathroom with a pleasant ocean mist scent.

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Other areas of the house, including the living room, bedroom, and kitchen all could use a good dusting every now and again. Instead of opting for a standard microfiber duster, Amaro posted a video about the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster which has accumulated over 300k views where she tells her viewers that the brands most viral product is back in stock after months of being sold out and it’s great for ledges and shelves and is super easy to clean.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

When it comes to cleaning rooms around the rest of the house, Amaro recommends some of these other products and they also have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who have added them to their cleaning routine.

When it comes to dishes, Scrub Mommy can help clean dishes without leaving them scratched even on the most delicate of surfaces. And its ergonomic design can be used to clean sides of utensils and the eyes can reach the bottom-most surface of vases. And when you need an all-purpose cleaner, opt for Mrs. Meyers not only removes dirt and odors from surfaces, but also can be used on a variety of surfaces from tiles and countertops to walls and floors.

Scrub Mommy Sponge

Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Now that you know some of the best cleaning products as recommended by the “Queen of Cleaning,” be sure to add them to your cart ASAP.