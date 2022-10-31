TikTok Is Obsessed With This Simple Shower Head Upgrade That Turns Your Bathroom Into a Spa for $20

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I stayed at a hotel recently that had the most amazing rain fall shower. Every time I visit a place with an immaculate shower, I never even imagine that I could have something like that in my everyday life. Instead, I bask in the glory of showering with it while I can, knowing full-well that my shower experience is about to downgrade the second I return back home. But if there’s one thing TikTok has taught the masses it’s that life can be better with a few simple hacks.

One such hack that I’ve seen making the waves all over my feed is the simple and easy-to-install rain fall shower head from Amazon . This shower head connects to most showers and instantly transforms even the smallest, dingiest (looking at you New York City!) bathrooms into a full-on spa experience. Usually an installation like this that I know nothing about (ahem, plumbing?) would intimidate me too much to ever try it out, but upon a quick glance of the reviews, it seems that the fact that it’s so easy to install is one of the reasons it’s been picking up steam on TikTok.

It’s “super easy to install, and looks so much better with the overall decor of the bathroom,” wrote one five-star reviewer. Another couldn’t believe the quality of the product and how well it worked for the price. “If this was labeled Moen or one of the other big brand names at Lowes or Home Depot I’m guessing this would be a lot closer to $100,” they wrote. “The quality is what I’d expect from those big brands, so great job Voolan!”

This shower head comes in two different sizes and three different colors: matte black, chrome and brushed nickel. The 8-inch version is only $19.99 while the larger 12-inch size is 35.99.

Another reviewer said, “I bought this as an inexpensive replacement and could not be happier. It took just a few minutes to install, and the change is dramatic. Firstly, no more leak, but the larger size made the shower feel more luxurious. I don’t just have a localized rain fall on part of my body, now I feel like I am completely immersed in the rain shower.”

Grab one now to get the luxurious, hotel experience from home and make showering just a little more enjoyable every time.