Here’s How to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at Home With TikTok

While it might feel like LGBTQ+ Pride is canceled this year with social distancing, that’s not really true. It’s just changed a bit and partly, we’ve gone back to what Pride always was. We’re taking to the streets to protest the mistreatment of Black people in this country and recognizing that the Pride movement was started by Black women. That’s why it’s important to keep up the Pride—even at home right on your phone. Over at TikTok, the pride events are just getting started.

The best use of social media is to connect with people and Pride is a great time to do that. You might as well use the app you’re always on anyway. In collaboration with Flaunt, TikTok just announced its TikTok Trailblazers, a group of 25 LGBTQ+ creators redefining their identities and breaking stereotypes. Join this group nightly for live streams and special guests, including Kim Petras, Pabllo Vittar, Hayley Kiyoko and more, every night this week starting at 5 p.m. PST.

While you’re in the app, play around with the new donation sticker feature. You can raise awareness for LGBTQ+ nonprofits including the It Gets Better Project, GLAAD, The Trevor Project, SAGE, Stonewall Foundation and True Colors United. And because we can’t talk about LGBTQ+ rights without talking about Black rights and Black lives, while you’re celebrating, make some calls to help get justice for Breonna Taylor and others who need all of our voices right now.

Below, meet just a few of the 25 trailblazers.

