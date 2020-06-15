10 LGTBQ+ Pride TikTok Videos That Will Give You Hope for the Future

Since the days of LiveJournal and MySpace, people have been using social media to connect and create a community they might not have IRL. This is especially true for the LGBTQ+ community. Well, social media has come a long way and instead of often anonymous chatrooms and diary entries, TikTok is celebrating Pride Month in a big way. The LGBTQ+ community is living out and proud, sharing their lives with literally millions of people. If you stop to think about it, it’s pretty remarkable.

Whether it’s an adorable coming out story, a powerful video dispelling common myths on sexuality and gender, rainbow makeup or a celebration of a new relationship, thousands of people double-tap and like the 15 or 60-second video. It’s a way for others to say, I see you, I hear you, I love you. Or, you know, they just love your killer style or TikTok-specific dance. Either way, it’s all love.

There are thousands of Pride-themed TikTok videos but we’re rounding up 10 of our favorites to inspire you this month.

What 15 Years of Coming Out as Non-Binary Looks Like

You should only have to say it once.

How Everyone’s Coming Out Journey Is Different

And that’s totally okay.

Who Really Started Pride

This is why we’re marching for Black Lives Matter at the same time.

Addressing Homophobic Parents

LGBTQ+ kids face enough discrimination outside the home. They shouldn’t have to deal with it from their parents, too.

The Real Tea on LGBTQ+ and Politics

Know who is stripping away your rights.

Girls Definitely Don’t “Only Wear Makeup for Men”

Especially rainbow eyes.

When Mom Is a Little Excited About Pride

You have to love her.

Dispelling Common Myths About Sexuality and Gender

How can you “not look gay?”

Honoring Those Who Fought for Our Rights to Be Out

It’s important to know where equality came from.

A Little Support from Target Goes a Long Way

Especially if you’re not used to seeing Pride merch in stores.