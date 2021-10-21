I’m A Shopping Writer, & I’m Buying These Handy TikTok Products To Decorate My New Apartment

Scroll To See More Images

I’m moving into my very first ~adult~ apartment soon, and I may or may not be procrastinating buying furniture and décor. To be honest, I haven’t bought anything yet, but one place I know I can count on for the best home finds and hacks is TikTok (surprise, surprise).

Even after pinning hundreds of inspo photos on Pinterest, I still felt overwhelmed and confused. Thank goodness there are TikTokers who literally do all the work for you. They find hype-worthy, affordable products that make life a whole lot easier. And easier is exactly what we want when making a big move to a completely new area. For me, it’s Brooklyn.

RELATED: I Live In The Tiniest New York City Apartment Ever—Here Are 11 Space-Saving Hacks I’ve Mastered

Cool products seem to go viral on TikTok every single day, but there’s a group of them that I could actually see myself buying and using in my new apartment. Personally, I look for items that are functional, convenient, and cute. Catch me adding these 10 home items to my cart, all brought to you by scrolling for hours on TikTok. Whether you’re also preparing to move, or if you simply want to upgrade your living space, these home décor products just made your apartment the place to be.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

MyKirei by KAO Foaming Hand Soap

Now that we’re washing our hands 24/7, why not turn it into something fun? This dispenser delivers soap in the shape of a flower. Say goodbye to your boring old soap, and say hello to soap flowers galore!

Ezvalo 4-in-1 Touch Lamp

You’d be surprised by just how much this small lamp can accomplish all at once. Its laundry list of uses includes acting as a night light, wireless phone charger, portable bluetooth speaker, and phone holder. So, not only will it illuminate my living room, it’ll save me some space (and money) in the process. This multifunctional lamp is definitely at the top of my wishlist.

S&T INC. Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder

Having a dish soap dispenser and a sponge by the kitchen sink can take up quite a bit of space. It can also get messy, and nobody wants a greasy mess on the counter. This soap dispenser and sponge holder crossover does both, and now I’m actually kind of excited to do the dishes.

Tsrarey Sunset Projection Lamp

If there’s one product you’ve definitely seen all over TikTok, it’s this sunset lamp. Everyone and their mom—and their dog—probably has one of these. It provides the ideal, vibey lighting and turns your room into the beach.

Szelam Digital Clock

Like the multipurpose lamp above, this digital clock does the most. It functions as a clock, mirror, charger, night light, and alarm clock. It’s super aesthetically-pleasing, but also useful in many different ways.

VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamp

This levitating moon lamp is the priciest item on this list, but it’s also the most unique. It’s a statement centerpiece for any room, and I know my house guests’ jaws will drop once they see it in action.

Smartish Cable Wrangler

Don’t you hate that feeling when you unplug your phone charger and it just falls onto the ground? Well, this cable wrangler solves that problem for you. It uses magnets to keep your charger in place so that you no longer have to struggle to find your cord at bedtime. I plan on keeping it on my nightstand for easy, reachable use.

Reidea Electric Candle Lighter

Let it be known that I strongly dislike fire, whether it’s flames from the stove or a match. I love lighting candles, but can’t deal with the potential of burning myself while lighting them. That’s why I’m ordering one or two of these electric candle lighters. I can keep my distance from the blaze and have my apartment smelling fabulous.

Blue Gingko Colander Strainer Basket

When I’m washing produce, but dirty dishes are everywhere, I’ll be reaching for this over-the-sink strainer. It conveniently fits right over the sink to save space and keep your fresh food away from dirty dishes. I’ll be able to wash and strain completely hands-free with this gem.

Auoon Clip-On Strainer

It’s the worst thing ever when you’re straining pasta and accidentally spill half of it into the sink. That won’t happen again thanks to this clip-on strainer that fits snugly onto your pot. Again, if you don’t have space in your sink for a strainer, this nifty gadget does the trick.