TikTok Made This Chic $15 Lighter Go Viral & Now I Can’t Stop Using It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As I type this story, I have a holiday candle ablaze, a fresh cup of coffee in hand, and a small but mighty Christmas tree beside me. While candles may seem like a minor accent or piece of décor, they can do so much more. In fact, they can create an entire ambiance.

I love lighting candles to fill the room with the scent of warm cookies or sweet pumpkin pie. While finding the perfect candle is the first step, finding a quality lighter for your collection is a whole other process.

As somebody who doesn’t work well with setting matches and holding them with lit flames, I was in awe when I discovered a TikTok home hack that could aid me in these essential steps: a handy electric lighter. After spotting this clever device for the first time, I didn’t stop seeing them everywhere. They took over my TikTok feed thanks to their ability to easily light everything from candles to campfires with the push of a button.

An electric lighter is a serious lifesaver. With it, I can light my fave candle with the flick of a switch. It’s my most-used home gadget and TikTok-viral product thus far. And as shoppers say, they make for great small gifts or stocking stuffers.

“I bought one after falling to a TikTok recommendation. I have now bought four and I need one more. Passing them out as Christmas gifts like Oprah with car keys,” wrote one reviewer who gave this product a perfect rating.

RELATED: 14 Candles That Will Undoubtedly Get You Into The Holiday Spirit

Here’s how it works so well and why it’s better than your run-of-the-mill, gas station lighter. First, it never runs out of fuel. Simply plug it into an outlet with the included USB cable and you’ll have a long-lasting charge for days or even weeks. I’ve been using my lighter for a solid three weeks and have only plugged it in once, and not even because its charge died. (A blue light on the bottom of the gadget indicates charge and power levels).

Second, it’s a safer, less risky lighting option. The part that actually lights the candle remains hidden until you flip a non-slip switch up. Plus, the lighter automatically turns off after 10 seconds of being used. All of these safety features significantly slim down the chances of me potentially burning down my new apartment building.

“Using a regular lighter or matches have become difficult when your candle is almost out and you end up burning yourself,” wrote another shopper. “Absolutely love this gadget, s/o Tiktok.”

If the convenience and safety of REIDEA’s electric lighter is right up your alley, then head on over to Amazon and order one for you and a few for the fam, too. While you’re at it, check out the candles I can’t stop sniffing this holiday season below.

I’ve been obsessed with this candle for a few years now. There are Mulled Wine and Hot Buttered Rum scents, but I’m a die-hard Milk & Cookies gal all the way. It truly does smell like freshly baked cookies, but it’s not too overpowering. I’m currently burning through last year’s version of the Holiday Candle Tin, since I stocked up big time and bought three for myself, plus another one as a gift (sorry, not sorry).

This candle definitely hits the spot in terms of ones that smell just like sugar cookies. It gives off a warm, gentle aroma that I often opt for when I want something a tad lighter than the Anthro candle above.

Everyone’s obsessed with Capri Blue’s candle in the Volcano scent. I’m tempted to try it next, especially since it’s $10 off for a limited time only at Anthropologie. I usually don’t go for fruity candles, but tropical fruits, sugared oranges, and mountain greens kind of sounds like heaven to me.