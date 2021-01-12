This TikTok Hack Turns That Bra You Never Wear Into The Cutest Bralette

Scroll To See More Images

Another day in quarantine, another TikTok trend that has me rethinking how I get dressed. Like shoe strings for belts and tie-dyed hoodies before them, cut-up bras are now the trend legions of teens are DIYing. The TikTok bra cutting trend is literally all over my For You Page—and the results are surprisingly cute. Leave it to Gen Z to actually make me want to wear a real bra this year.

If you’re like me, you probably have tons of lacy bras shoved at the bottom of your underwear drawer that you haven’t touched—let alone thought about—in nearly a decade. The ones in question are probably hella overly-padded or came in a color that you wouldn’t be caught dead in after your high school graduation. Or, maybe you’ve simply moved onto bralettes in recent years and ditched structured bras permanently. No matter how unappealing these abandoned bras may seem, it might be time to give them a second look.

Now, you can make them look like the chic, unlined versions that are all over the place by DIYing them in under 10 minutes. Tons of TikTokers are posting about it, and I’ll be damned if I haven’t already given it a try myself! All you have to do is cut out the full-coverage padding and leave the lace overlay behind to create your very own one-of-a-kind unlined silhouette.

Step-by-step tutorials like this one by @lila.gellerr and this one by @alexafletcher have gained millions of views in a matter of days, because, well, they’re genius. In a time where reusing and repurposing what you already have hanging in your closet is the name of the game, it’s not surprising that the chance to resurrect some of our old bras is making waves.

If you’re ready to give it a try, make sure to film for TikTok views, but if you’re not the best with a pair of scissors, no problem. Read on for our favorite lacy unlined bras that come without the padding when you buy them—no crafting skills required.

Tiana Unlined Bra

Adore Me makes super cute bras for just about everyone in tons of sizes. Case in point: this deep red satin bra. It has vintage appeal thanks to the scalloped edges, but the color gives it a modern twist.

Skarlett Blue Bellisima Dot Mesh Demi Underwire Bra

If lace is too itchy on your skin, why not try mesh as an equally-sexy alternative? This version has an adorable dotted pattern and adjustable straps, so it looks and feels good.

Journelle Romy Demi Underwire Bra This neon pink pick from Journelle is designed to be shown off—while still keeping you totally comfortable. Layer under a sheer or low-cut top to spice up any date night outfit.

