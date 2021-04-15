Amazon Has a New Section of TikTok Viral Products & These Are Actually Worth Buying

Scroll To See More Images

Has anyone else found themselves low-key addicted to TikTok as of late (asking for a friend)? Sure, it definitely took me close to a year just to figure out what on the earth the app even was and what it was for, but now that I’ve gotten the hang of it, I’ve found myself literally glued to the “for you” page every free moment I get to browse the Internet. If you’re like me, the app has probably #influenced a lot of random purchases recently, and now it’s even easier to shop everything you’re coveting thanks to TikTok on Amazon. Recently, Amazon launched a new category dedicated to Internet-famous finds, and they’ve created a TikTok Amazon Must-Haves List that you can now shop directly on the site.

TBH, my wallet has suffered just a bit thanks to all of the genius products I’ve discovered on TikTok, but I’ve also found a few game-changing deals that have saved me money in the long run—not to mention tons of fabulous beauty and fashion dupes. discoveries and genius hacks I’ve discovered through TikTok. However, shopping through the app isn’t exactly foolproof because you often have to track down the influencer’s bio to find their Amazon picks since there’s no direct linking in videos. Amazon’s new TikTok hub page has made this struggle a thing of the past, and, frankly, it’s so much fun just to browse.

From affordable dupes for Hailey Bieber’s favorite pair of gold hoop earrings, to game-changing cleaning products that will make your life a lot easier (trust me), Amazon’s got us covered with all our favorite TikTok finds organized in one place. Scroll through below for a few of our favorite items, or shop the entire hub page here.

Pavoi 14K Gold Hoop Earrings

Bieber-obsessed TikTok users aren’t the only fans of these affordable earring dupes either — they’ve earned a near five-star rating backed by almost 15,000 glowing reviews and are now an Amazon best-seller.

Zevro Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser

According to our fashion and lifestyle editor, “Zevro/GAT200 Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser makes my Vanilla Special K taste a thousand times fancier. That’s not been scientifically proven, but I swear it’s true.”

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

As soon as I saw this product live in action on @LooksbyLextington’s page, I immediately scoured the web to get my hands on my own. Spoiler alert: it does really work—and works much better than old-school blotting papers.

Detatchable Dickey Collar

The collar is probably one of the biggest accessory trends for 2021, and, not only our stylish TikTokers obsessed with this piece, but our LA-based editors love this lightweight layering piece for the days when it’s just too damn hot to wear a full on blouse underneath your sweater or dress.

Coach Puffy Tabby Shoulder Bag

The term “it bag” may be outdated these days (I’m sure Gen-Z TikTokers would agree), but if wasn’t this Coach bag would be it. This Internet-famous bag is going viral RN, so get your hands on it soon before it sells out.

Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

This isn’t necessarily a cheap score, but trust me, this multipurpose and super-compact super-cleaner will pay for itself (because less cleaning and less effort is priceless).

Meladyan Flower Knit Cardigan

The TikTok style community called it: green is the color of 2021, and this adorable floral knit sweater is perfect for spring.

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

Yet another brilliant kitchen product I never knew I needed until I saw it on TikTok. The creative name (Bagel Guillotine) made me actually LOL, but I am absolutely in love with this slicer.