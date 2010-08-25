Tiger’s Ex Speaks Out, Gaga Embraces Her Masculine Side

Elin Nordegren. Photo: Al Bello, Getty Images

SITES WE LOVE

Elin Nordegren is finally speaking her mind now that the divorce is final. The former model tells People Magazine, “I’ve been through hell…Its hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden was it a lie?” She also says she didn’t hit Tiger with a golf club. We feel so badly for this one. (Hollywood Life)

Lady Gaga is having a blast with her androgynous (sometimes rumored hermaphrodite) image, doing a Q&A on her stylist Nicola Formichetti‘s blog as her Italian male alter-ego who appears in Vogue Japan, Jo Calderone. When asked “What is your relationship to Lady Gaga?'” Jo’s response was, “I met her at a shoot Nick Knight was doing. She’s f*ckin beautiful, and funny and interesting. I was a little nervous for Nick to start shooting. She said, ‘Don’t be baby, you were born this way.’ I took her out after. The rest is private ;).” Emoticons and hints at banging herself? Amazing. (NY Mag)

Naomi Campbell likes it hot. The model refused to start eating her meal at Capri until her BF handed over her Jamaican hot sauce that he carries for her. We prefer Frank’s Red Hot, but totally get this. (NY Post)

Two-tone hair is officially the look of the summer according to WWD. They point to Rachel Bilson, Leighton Meester and Alexa Chung for support.

Yigal Azrouel is making some seriously pretty shoes that will debut on his Spring runway. (Style File)

TWITTER

RT @MissKellyO According to in touch I have “fallen off the wagon” I just want to let my fans know it’s compleat bs! Thank you 4 your support I love you!

Twitter really gives the power back to the famous people.

RT @NineWestPRGals Best new beverage accessory at Starbucks can’t b wout reusable cup sleeve for cold bev! http://tweetphoto.com/41272092

Even Starbucks cozies are cuter just look at that on-trend wool.



RT @peoplesrev HELP ME SOS!! Cannot get the cutting Crew’s opening lines – Mwaaaaah I just died in your arms tonight – Out of my head – #makeitstop

It must have been something you said…

RT@TanyaDyagileva Damn I’m good in bed…………….. I can sleep for days))))))))

Model as tease is just mean to all the men Tweeters out there.

RT @Jess_Stam Just saw Piranha 3D… So freaky! I kept the glasses too for my new 3D tv lol.

If one can afford a 3D TV, should one be stealing from unsuspecting movie theaters?

