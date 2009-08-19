Tigercity Release New Single

Tigercity has released a new single “Fake Gold” off their upcoming record Ancient Lover due out this fall.

You can preview the track here on Stereogum. As always Bill Gillim‘s lead vocals bring a Prince feel to the electro-dance indie pop and the lyrics are just lighthearted enough to be a smooth jam without becoming a parody of Hall & Oates.

Okay please, no one say this song is about a “fabulous Recessionista” because there is nothing lamer than using the word “Recessionista.” And Tigercity’s awesome. Does not compute.