Tiger Woods’ Divorce Is Off

We’ve been reporting for the last week and a half that Tiger Woods is shacked up at Pine Grove, an addiction rehabilitation center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Elin Nordegren visited her husband there last week, and apparently Tiger’s promise to do whatever’s necessary to keep their marriage together is working like a charm. According to an insider report, Elin no longer wants a divorce.

Dr. Drew said this would happen. Addiction expert Dr. Drew Pinsky said last week that if Elin Nordegren were to participate in Tiger’s sex addiction rehab program, the chances of success for both Tiger’s recovery and their marriage’s survival would increase dramatically. Pine Grove hosts “family care” therapy sessions for spouses of sex addicts to understand and sympathize with their partner’s disease. The family care program leads the spouse in spirituality exercises, shame reduction, and “normalizing addiction.” Pine Grove’s website suggests this: “The negative impact of addictions and related behavioral health issues on the family is enormous. The whole family is impacted by this disease, and the whole family is part of the solution.”

It’s said that Elin returned via private jet late Sunday night to the Windermere, Florida community where she keeps a home with Tiger. A source told Radar Online, “She was happy when she came home. Things went well.”

Elin Nordegren, you amaze us…especially with how gorgeous you’re looking this month!

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre for LimeLife.

