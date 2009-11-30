Tiger Woods Affair Tops Our Top 5 Sports Scandals of 2009

Over the weekend, Tiger Wood‘s and his wife, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, engaged in a fight, prompting Tiger to get in his 2009 Cadillac Escalade and leave his house at 2:30 am. As he was pulling out of his driveway, he hit his neighbor’s tree, who then placed the 911 phone call. The cause of Tiger’s crash remains under speculation as he has declined to speak to the press or police since the accident has occurred. Tiger who was found fading in and out of consciousness with his wife hovering over him, is in stable condition but his car certainly isn’t.

There is much controversy surrounding the fact on whether Elin smashed in the window of the Escalade with a golf club in a fit of rage, or to help Tiger out of the car after the accident. It is rumored that Tiger and his wife Elin were fighting about a maybe-mistress, Rachel Uchitel, whom Tiger had been allegedly seeing in New York.

With Tiger’s squeaky-clean image and stellar record, he is the number one golfer worldwide. He has more career wins than any other active golfer, and signed the largest endorsement deal with Nike in 2000 for 105 million dollars. However, his reputation is on the line, now more than ever. With rumors spreading fast, and no statement from Tiger himself, he may soon fall into the “super-sports-star-gone-scandalous” crowd, headed up by none other than Plaxico Burress followed by Michael Phelps, Rick Pitino, and many more.

Here’s a look at the super-sports-star-gone-scandalous in 2009:

1. Plaxico Burress

The wide receiver who caught the touchdown pass to win the Super Bowl XLII game vs. the New England Patriots, made a new reputation for himself last November when he injured himself in a Manhattan nightclub. Not only a serious crime but a stupid one, in that Plaxico ended up shooting himself in the leg, therefore shooting his career, into a downward spiral. After being suspended from four games, being fined a hefty sum and being placed on the injured list of the remainder of last season, he was released by the Giants in April of 2009.

2. Michael Phelps

The swimmer who holds the record for most gold medals won in a single Olympic season wanted to take his career to new heights this past year…by getting high. He was suspended from competition for three months by USA Swimming Organization after the photo of Olympic record-setting champion smoking from a marijuana bong surfaced.

3. Erin Andrews

Tthe sexy sportscaster of ESPN was spied on this pasted year, in a distrusting scandal that involved a creepy cameraman videotaping her undressing through a peephole in her hotel room. Warning: Do not start searching for this peeping-tom-tape, as hackers saw this as a great way to get to computers by faking out cyber-surfers with a fake video that hosts malicious software that could damage your computer.

4. Rick Pitino

The Louisville college basketball coach‘s consensual sex and abortion scandal turned serious after the seemingly crazy Karen Cunagin Sypher was charged for extortion by Pitino–she was demanding cars, tuition payments for her sons, and finally, $10 million. Sypher who claims she was raped, called upon Pitino two weeks after they had their encounter to tell him she was pregnant; he gave her $3,000 for an abortion.

5. A-Rod

When the Yankee admitted to using steroids in 2003, he ruined his credibility as an All-American athlete. Disappointing us all, even Barrack Obama, as his a opinion on the matter is as follows, “If you’re a fan of major league baseball, I think it tarnishes an entire era, to some degree.” Got to give Alex Rodriguez a little credit for at least admitting it in February of 2009. And, let’s not forget the whole relationship with Madonna.

