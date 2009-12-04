Tiger Woods Affair: His Cast of Women

Tiger Woods – The man, the myth, the legend. Woods is the highest paid athlete in professional sports, having made $110 million in the last year alone. Usually known for his tight grip on his privacy, Woods was forced to issue a statement about his car crash and rumors of infidelity yesterday on his website. “I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart,” Woods said.

Elin Nordegren – Wood’s wife of five years reportedly found out about multiple affairs and attacked Woods. The former model has asked to completely revisit their prenuptual agreement, which would have previously given her $20 million after 10 years of marriage.

Jamiee Grubbs – The Los Angeles cocktail waitress and one-time contestant on VH1’s Tool Academy, Grubbs has been very vocal about what she claims was a longstanding affair with Woods. She claims to have photos, texts, and a voicemail as evidence.

Rachel Uchitel – Although Uchitel is pointed as the one that Nordegren found out about first, she denies having an affair with the famous golfer. The 34-year-old promoter has been accused of chasing after celebrities before.

Kalika Moquin – The newest to the list of possible affairs, Moquin manages night clubs in Las Vegas. She has refused to comment on the rumors.